UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank of New Zealand (BNZ)
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 20, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Yield 1.175 pct
Payment Date September 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0193486021
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts