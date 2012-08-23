Aug 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank of New Zealand (BNZ)

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Yield 1.175 pct

Payment Date September 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0193486021

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.