UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date September 01, 2017
Reoffer price 99.57 pct
Spread 16.43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 UST
Payment Date August 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International,
HSBC, citi, Credit Suisse, Daiwa Bank, JP Morgan,
Morgan Stanley, RBC, SMCB & TD securities
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.