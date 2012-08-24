Aug 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 103.383

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 6 bp

Over the 6.0 pct OAT

Payment Date August 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, Citi, Credit Suisse, Natixis &

SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 850 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0807336077

