August 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower kfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 25, 2021

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date September 05. 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010598469

Data supplied by International Insider.