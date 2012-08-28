HONG KONG Aug 28 Private equity firm Blackstone
Group and Taiwan's Wei family, the founders of instant
noodle and MSG maker Ting Hsin International Group, are seeking
to raise $282 million in five-year debt to back the purchase of
a commercial property in Shanghai, Basis Point reported, citing
unnamed sources.
The sources said a joint venture of Blackstone and the Wei
family is in the process of buying the office floors of the
Huamin Imperial Tower, a new commercial building in Shanghai
developed by the Huamin Group, for around 2.7 billion yuan ($425
million).
Blackstone declined to comment. The company had $4.3 billion
of equity in Asia, and $38 billion in real estate assets
globally, as of last September. It has been expanding its
presence in China, focusing primarily on residential and hotel
development and overhauling shopping malls.
Cathay United Bank is coordinating the
syndication of the term loan which consists of a $5 million
onshore tranche and a $277 million offshore tranche, sources
said. The offshore portion is being raised in Taiwan.
The sources said banks are being offered the offshore
tranche for a margin of 425 basis points over Libor.
Banks that commit $40 million or more will receive a fee of
250 basis points and the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner
title, while those committing $20 million will get a 150 basis
point fee on the bullet offshore tranche, a source with
knowledge of the deal said.
The Huamin Imperial Tower has 68 floors, and the sixth to
33rd floors will be Grade A office space, according to Huamin
Group's website. The tower will also house the Hotel Sofitel
Shanghai.
Thanks to low vacancy rates, rents and values of Shanghai
office space have both risen rapidly since 2010. Average rents
for Grade A space in the city have increased 13.2 percent, year
over year, according to real estate consultancy DTZ.
With eight buildings in the pipeline in the second half of
the year, though, rents are likely to come under pressure in the
remainder of 2012.