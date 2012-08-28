Aug 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.991

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN XS0824094089

Data supplied by International Insider.