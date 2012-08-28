August 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower VTB Capital SA

Issue Amount 600 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 16, 2016

Coupon 3.15 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.1521 pct

Spread Swaps 292.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & VTB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0193724280

