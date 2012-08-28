August 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Reublic of Germany

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date September 5, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.62

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 0.953 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US500769FG49

