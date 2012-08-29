UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 26, 2016
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.546
Reoffer price 100.046
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS AG
Ratings A+ (S&P), A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0193819585
