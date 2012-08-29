August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 04, 2014

Coupon 3.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.50 pct

Payment Date September 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0825401994

