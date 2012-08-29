August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 30, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.19

Yield 1.08 pct

Payment Date August 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ3W03

