August 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danske Bank

Issue Amount 5.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 07, 2015

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.842

Reoffer price 99.842

Yield 2.305 pct

Payment Date September 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Swedbank

Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

