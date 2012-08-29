August 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as a

trustee of the NAB Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date September 4, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.099

Reoffer price 99.099

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct due 2025 UKT

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NAB & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

