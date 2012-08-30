August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday

Borrower Ezra Holdings Limited

Issue Amount S$200 milliom

Maturity Date September 7, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 430.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3 year SOR

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS & HSBC

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

