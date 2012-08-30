August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Holcim US Finance S.a.r.l & Cie S.C.S

Guarantor Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.786

Reoffer price 99.786

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.5bp

over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Santander GBM, SGCIB & UniCredit

Ratings Baa2(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0825829590

Data supplied by International Insider.