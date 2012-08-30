August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Olam International Limited

Issue Amount S$250 million

Maturity Date September 6, 2013

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & DBS

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

