August 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on thursday.

Borrower Siemens Financieringsmaatschappij NV

Guarantor Siemens AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2014

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.964

Reoffer yield 0.393 pct

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 44.5bp

Over the OBL #155

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1G85A6

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2020

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.526

Reoffer yield 1.568 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swap, equivalent to 71bp

Over the 3.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1G85B4

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date September 10, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.785

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1G85C2

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 650 million sterling

Maturity Date September 10, 2042

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.446

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1G85D0

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas &

UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

