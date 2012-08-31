Aug 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 973 billion Mexican Pesos

Maturity Date September 27, 2016

Coupon 5.02 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

