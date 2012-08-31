UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
August 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 7, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.228
Reoffer Yield 1.478 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DB5DCK1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts