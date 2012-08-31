August 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2027

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.204

Reoffer price 99.204

Yield 3.067 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 167.4

bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman

Sachs International

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

Data supplied by International Insider.