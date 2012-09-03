UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
September 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.432
Yield 1.938 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mids-swaps, equivalent to 58.6
bp over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date September 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, HSH Nordbank, LBBW, NordLB
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HV2AGL5
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.