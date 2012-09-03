September 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 08, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor + 100bp

Payment Date October 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A+ (S&P), A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0194112113

