Borrower Black Sea Trade and Development Bank

(Black Sea TDB)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 04, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.275

Reoffer price 99.925

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0194215650

