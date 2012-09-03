September 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.571

Spread 177.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OBL 159

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Santander, ING, DEKA & NAB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011318146

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)