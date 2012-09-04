UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 07, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Payment Date September 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Saar
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SLB5508
