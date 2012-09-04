UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Euribor
Issue price 99.895
Reoffer price 99.895
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
