Borrower FMS-Wertmanagement (FMS-WM)

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.311

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56.3bp

over the January 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

