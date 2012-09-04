UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FMS-Wertmanagement (FMS-WM)
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.311
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56.3bp
over the January 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA(S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
