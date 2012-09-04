September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Neideroesterreich-Wein

AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2022

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.679

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.4bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank,

HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0827597351

