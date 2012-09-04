September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 10, 2025

Coupon 3.65 pct

Issue price 105.28

Reoffer yield 3.14 pct

Spread 174.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SGB 1054

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 800 million

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0221281917

