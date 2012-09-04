UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 8, 2014
Coupon 0.610 pct
Yield 0.61 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ3W86
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts