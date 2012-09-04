September 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 8, 2014

Coupon 0.610 pct

Yield 0.61 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ3W86

