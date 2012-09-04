UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
September 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ESB Finance Limited
Guarantor Electricity Supply Board
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 589.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL 163
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank,
RBS, & SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0827573766
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.