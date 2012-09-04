September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit Spa

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2015

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.662

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 446.6bp

Over the OBL 158

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ING Bank, JP Morgan, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0827818203

Data supplied by International Insider.