September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Electricite De France SA (EDF)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 10, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.211
Yield 2.839 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.5bp
over the 1.75 pct DBR July 2022
Payment Date September 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA CIB & SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011318658
