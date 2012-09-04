September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB [KINN.UL ]

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date September 11, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 6bp

Reoffer price 99.98

Payment Date September 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

ISIN XS0827797365

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.