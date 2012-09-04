UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB [KINN.UL ]
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date September 11, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 6bp
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date September 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
ISIN XS0827797365
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts