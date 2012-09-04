September 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date September 14, 2027

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.852

Spread 305 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 UKT

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS0827563452

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue