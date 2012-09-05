UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 02,2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.636
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Ratings Aa3(Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0190125044
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts