Borrower Japan Finance Organization For

Municipalities(JFM)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 12, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

