September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower France Telecom

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 01, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.12

Reoffer price 99.12

Yield 2.598 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 119.6bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0827999318

