September 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced Wednesday.

Borrower OSEO SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date April 25, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.22

Reoffer yield 2.468 pct

Spread 75.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 23bp

Over the 3.0 pct Due 2022 OAT

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.