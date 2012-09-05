UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date December 12, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.031
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
ISIN XS0828005909
