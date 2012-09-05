September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken (KBN)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date December 12, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.031

Payment Date September 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

ISIN XS0828005909

