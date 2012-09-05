UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Linde AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.277
Reoffer price 99.277
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.3bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Unicredit
CA CIB & DZ Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
