UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
September 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date September 12, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.776
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.7bp
over the CT5
Payment Date September 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 1
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts