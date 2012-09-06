Sept 5 Michael, located about 1,060 miles (1,705 km) west-southwest of the Azores, has become the seventh hurricane of the season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin. "Michael is moving toward the northeast near 7 miles-per-hour (11 km/h), and a turn to the north and north-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next 48 hours," the NHC said. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, it said. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)