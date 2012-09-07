September 07(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on friday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2019

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 70bp

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Saar

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB5532

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)