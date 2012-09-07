September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Securitas AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 14, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.578

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.2bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske Bank & Societe Generale

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.