September 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Santander International Debt SA Unipersonal

Guarantor Banco Santander SA

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2016

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 99.852

Yield 4.68 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 442.9bp

Over the 2.0 pct February 26 2016 OBL 159

Payment Date September 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan

Nomura & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0828735893

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.