September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 15, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 109.35

Reoffer price 109.35

Payment Date September 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 3.02 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.