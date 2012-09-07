September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Telefonica Emisiones SAU

Guarantor Telefonica SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 05, 2017

Coupon 5.811 pct

Reoffer price 103.704

Yield 4.952 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0828012863

Data supplied by International Insider.