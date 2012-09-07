September 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Wendel

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.875 pct

Spread 495.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the July 4 2019 DBR

Payment Date September 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB, CM CIC, Deutsche Bank, Natixis &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BB (S&P)

ISIN FR0011321256

