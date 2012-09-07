September 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Scania AB

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 14, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.648

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 117.5bp

over the Bund

Payment Date September 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.